PHP Doesn't Suck Anymore

I'm tired of reading the same message all time: "PHP sucks."
But most of these critics haven't looked at PHP since 2012, and a lot has changed since then.
Let's take a look at the language changes that have happened since PHP 5.4 was released.
Table of contents:
PHP 5.4 introduced traits, which allow for composition over inheritance. You can have traits and include them in every class.
Gone are the days of writing
array() like a caveman. You can now use square brackets for short array syntax.
Assigning an array to a temporary variable is a thing of the past. You can now use array destructuring to directly assign variables from an array.
You can pass as many arguments to a function as you want using the
... syntax.
Need to do something memory-intensive in a memory-efficient way? Generators are the way to go.
Need a new class but can't be bothered to make a new file? Anonymous classes are the solution. They can implement an interface just like any other class.
No more worrying about adding a trailing comma to a function call or method call.
PHP has arrow functions too! They're not exactly like JavaScript's, but they're a great addition to the language.
No more checking for null before assigning a value. The null coalescing operator has got you covered.
And if you need to shorthand that null coalescing operator, there's an assignment operator for that too.
No more checking for null before calling a method. The null chaining operator is here to save the day.
Sick of using
null to skip over optional arguments? Named arguments are the solution.
PHP has attributes now, which can be used to add annotations to classes, methods, arguments, or properties.
No more needing a variable for an exception just to return false. PHP has improved error handling now.
No more switch statements that are a mile long. The match statement is a more compact and readable way to write switch statements.
Weak maps are here, and they're way better for memory than arrays. Plus, you can use objects as keys.
Enums are finally here! You can create enum classes with values and methods, and even use them as type hints.
PHP now has typed arguments, return types, union types, intersection types, and more. You can even use type hints for enums!
Gone are the days of verbose constructors. Constructor property promotion is here to reduce boilerplate code.
Need to mark a property as read-only? There's a keyword for that.
PHP has experienced a 400% performance increase between 5.6 and 7, and another 20% between 7 and 8. It's fast enough for most use cases, and if you need a specialized use case, use a specialized language.
In conclusion, PHP is not dead, nor is it sucking anymore. The language has undergone significant changes since 2012, and it's high time to revise our opinions about it.
With the introduction of traits, short array syntax, array destructuring, and a host of other features, PHP has become a more efficient, readable, and maintainable language.
Add to that the improvements in error handling, the introduction of attributes, and the long-awaited arrival of enums, and it's clear that PHP has evolved into a robust and reliable choice for web development.
So, the next time someone tells you that PHP sucks, you can confidently tell them that they're just stuck in the past.
